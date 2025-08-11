EXPLAIN TO MIZZOU THAT IT’S NOT 2020 ANYMORE: Mizzou library staffer reported to bias team for criticizing ‘non-binary’ people: report.
After over a decade, Mizzou needs a real cleanup.
