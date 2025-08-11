CHINA ON THE ROMAN ROAD: Rod Martin hosts guest author Yi Fuxian who looks at the fertility rates and measures being implemented in China in the wake of the deadly One-Child Policy (1980-2020), and sees striking parallels with failed measures taken in Imperial Rome to address the same problems.
