DE-DEI-ING IS COMPLICATED. While the federal government should not be setting classroom curricula–and Trump’s DEI executive orders don’t require unlawful changes to classes (at least how I read them)–removing the “systemic racism” that is so much of DEI is going to be really thorny. Here’s some free advice to get them started: colleges need to immediately get control of race preferences in hiring. Faculty largely still have no idea they’re violating the law by routinely just skipping people in searches because of their race or sex.