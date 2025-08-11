WHEN PROPAGANDA WORKS:
Most Hispanic, Black, and Asian women think “white people invented slavery.”
Most Liberal Millennials think the same. pic.twitter.com/W25FiK6yPD
— The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) August 11, 2025
WHEN PROPAGANDA WORKS:
Most Hispanic, Black, and Asian women think “white people invented slavery.”
Most Liberal Millennials think the same. pic.twitter.com/W25FiK6yPD
— The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) August 11, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.