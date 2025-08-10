THE RETURN OF THE MOST EVIL POLITICAL ATTACK EVER: Dems in Full Freakout Mode Over ‘They/Them’ Ads.

CNN issued the ominous warning yesterday: “Republicans reprise anti-transgender ‘Kamala is for they/them’ ads for the midterms.”

Why, how dare those Republicans double-down on a successful political campaign! That’s not fair.

CNN, of course, is carrying the left’s water with both arms:

Trump allies spent tens of millions of dollars airing an ad highlighting 2024 Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ one-time commitment that detained immigrants would have access to treatment associated with gender transition as was required by federal law, including surgical care. The ad’s tagline mocked the pronouns used by non-binary individuals, saying “Kamala is for they/them; President Trump is for you.” Widely cited by strategists in both parties as having shaped the campaign, that ad is now being mimicked in North Carolina and another competitive Senate contest in Georgia. Trans and gender identity issues have also come up in this year’s race for Virginia governor.

There’s nothing in CNN’s article that’s a literal, outward lie. Trump’s allies really did spend millions on “they/them” political ads. It happened: We all saw it.

But their reporting is about as “truthful” as a PR pro’s creative writing.

It’s basic human psychology: When reality is too difficult to accept, we invent an alternative. What the heart wants, the heart gets.

The truth, of course, is that Donald Trump returned to the White House and won the popular vote for many reasons — and yes, among those reasons was backlash to the Pronoun Police. The trans debate was certainly part of it.

But it wasn’t the main part.