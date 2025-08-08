NANCY PELOSI MAKES SURPRISE IN-KIND CONTRIBUTION TO 2026 GOP MIDTERM ELECTIONS! Pelosi Working on Sex Changes for Children ‘at the National Level.’

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is positively devastated by attempts to halt child mutilation — performed under the guise of “gender affirmation” — and made it clear that she is still working to do something about this “at the national level.”

Pelosi made the remark this week, responding to an inquiry of how she is dealing with recent attempts to stop such procedures, particularly in her state of California. For instance, one of California’s largest healthcare providers, Kaiser Permanente, is expected to stop transgender surgeries — specifically for individuals under the age of 19 — beginning August 29.

“After significant deliberation and consultation with internal and external experts including our physicians, we’ve made the difficult decision to pause surgical treatment for patients,” they wrote in a statement. “All other gender-affirming care treatment remains available.”

Stanford Medicine is another major healthcare provider in the Golden State that announced it is pausing sex change surgeries on patients under the age of 19.

“That is something I’m working for at the national level, and we are hoping we can have gender-affirming care for our trans kids,” the 85-year-old congresswoman said, deeming the challenge a “sad thing for us.”

“I don’t know what effect we can have nationally with what we have going on in the White House and in Congress,” she concluded.