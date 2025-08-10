ZOHRAN MAMDANI’S DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS OF AMERICA COMRADES PUSH ‘ABOLITION’ OF TRADITIONAL FAMILY:

Zohran Mamdani’s twisted comrades at the Democratic Socialists of America pushed for the “abolition” of the traditional family at their annual conference, called marriage and sex work “two sides of the same coin” and proclaimed abortions should be done in churches.

Panelists at the “Socialism 2025” conference last month in Chicago did victory laps over Mamdani’s June win in the Democratic primary for NYC mayor, repeatedly touting his lefty agenda over the four-day commie-fest, video of the event shows.

Speakers at “The Left and the Family” seminar ignored the Uganda-born Mamdani’s ultra-privileged upbringing by his Hollywood-director mom and radical Columbia University dad, all while parroting central tenets of Marxist ideology to the audience — that the nuclear family is inherently repressive, racist, sexist and promotes capitalism.