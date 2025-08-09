GEORGE WILL MORPHED INTO THE POINT/COUNTERPOINT GUY IN AIRPLANE! SO SLOWLY, I HARDLY EVEN NOTICED: George Will Reveals Jaw-Dropping Take on NYC’s Zohran Mamdani to Bill Maher.

Maher and Will were talking about Democrat NYC mayoral race nominee, Zohran Mamdani. Maher went hard against Mamdani, saying he says “the things that communists say. I mean, he wants free grocery stores, free buses.” But it was Will’s response that was surprising… when he said he wants Mamdani to win.

George Will on Zorhan Mamdani: "I want him to win. I think every 20 years or so, we need a conspicuous, confined experiment with socialism so we can crack it up again." pic.twitter.com/CRAJXm8HDv — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 9, 2025

* * * * * * * * I understand his point, that he thinks it will teach people who don’t understand now. The problem is that if Mamdani wins, it means a lot of suffering, and not just for the people in New York. Because of New York’s importance, it’s going to lead to more leftism infecting and hurting people. And it’s silly to think it would be “confined.” It’s like a virus – if you let it live, it spreads.

I never thought George Will in his dotage would be imitating this 1980 movie parody of a conservative, but here we are:

Or perhaps Will is imitating Clemenza in the Godfather:

“These things gotta happen every five years or so, ten years. Helps to get rid of the bad blood.”