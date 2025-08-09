THE BRAIN: Men and Women Reflect on Their Mistakes Differently, Study Finds. “Women are diagnosed with depression at approximately twice the rate of men. In addition, the disorder often presents with different symptoms between sexes, such as increased tendencies toward negative rumination in women. Yet, the brain-based mechanisms that drive these differences have remained largely unexplained. . . . Using neuroeconomic approaches, the team showed that this molecular change increased females’ sensitivity to sunk costs (overvaluing past investments) and regret (awareness of missed opportunities), both of which influenced their likelihood to revise earlier choices. These behavioral traits may contribute to greater resilience under stress. Notably, this is the first evidence that non-coding RNA can directly influence cognitive functions.”