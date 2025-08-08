THEY TOLD US HE WAS GOING TO BE A WARMONGER, WHOSE LOOSE-CANNON DIPLOMACY WOULD PRODUCE CHAOS:

An astonishing achievement. The diplomacy coming out of this administration is just tremendous, and President Trump's haters—which include the vast majority of the mainstream media whose job it is to cover this stuff—won't give him an ounce of credit for it. https://t.co/FBgJQCDyvS

If they gave Obama a Nobel Peace Prize for no reason, they should probably give President Trump one for ending seven conflicts in less than seven months with more to come

In less than seven months in office, President Trump has now brokered peace between:

🇹🇭🇰🇭 Thailand and Cambodia

🇮🇱🇮🇷 Israel and Iran

🇷🇼🇨🇩 Rwanda and the DRC

🇮🇳🇵🇰 India and Pakistan

🇷🇸🇽🇰 Serbia and Kosovo

🇪🇬🇪🇹 Egypt and Ethiopia

🇦🇲🇦🇿 Armenia and Azerbaijan

— CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) August 8, 2025