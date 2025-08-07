THE COURT-PACKERS WERE EVERYWHERE AND THEN THEY VANISHED: The disappearing court packers: When former allies of Joseph Stalin fell out of favor, they would get airbrushed out of the official photos. Something similar is happening with the movement to add seats to the Supreme Court.

I think Trump should reintroduce the Democratic bills to add seats, and push them through, then fill them. Bipartisanship!

UPDATE: Great minds think alike!