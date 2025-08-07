INDIANA JONES SHOWED US HOW TO DEAL WITH GUYS LIKE THIS:
The problem is not the knife.
The problem is the people.
Stop importing problems. pic.twitter.com/qwDANgJvIA
— Steven (@nogulagsagain) August 6, 2025
INDIANA JONES SHOWED US HOW TO DEAL WITH GUYS LIKE THIS:
The problem is not the knife.
The problem is the people.
Stop importing problems. pic.twitter.com/qwDANgJvIA
— Steven (@nogulagsagain) August 6, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.