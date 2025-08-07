OUT: LEARN TO CODE. IN: Pity the Harvard Undergrad: AI is taking their jobs. “Remember the three types of jobs: working with things, working with people, and working with symbols (writing, calculating, programming). College is supposed to help you get into the latter. For Harvard graduates, this means management consulting (McKinsey), finance (Goldman Sachs), or law school. The entry-level jobs in management consulting, finance, and law all pay well, but the work is often quite routine.”

“One way to be employable is to look for jobs that combine working with symbols with other skills. For example, a nurse has to work with people, things, and symbols. I know that when you got into Harvard your parents did not think you would become a nurse, but they did not anticipate that AI would take away so many other options. . . . My prediction for Harvard undergrads? Pain.”