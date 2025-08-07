THAT’S DIFFERENT BECAUSE SHUT UP:
Perhaps those blue states shouldn’t have counted on illegal immigrants to inflate their census numbers, huh, Ron? https://t.co/U8wnb5Pl3s
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 7, 2025
THAT’S DIFFERENT BECAUSE SHUT UP:
Perhaps those blue states shouldn’t have counted on illegal immigrants to inflate their census numbers, huh, Ron? https://t.co/U8wnb5Pl3s
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 7, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.