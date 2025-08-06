HOW IT STARTED:

The CBS Television network was in full swing for the Apollo 11 mission, coast to coast and beyond. Cronkite could talk directly to stations in eight U.S. cities. A roving mobile unit drove all over Greater New York collecting the opinions of everyday people. Cronkite didn’t want to hear anything negative about NASA on his broadcast. Bill Plante, for example, clashed with him over CBS’s Apollo 11 reaction coverage. Plante had been asked to conduct the man-on-the-street segment in New York City, and in Harlem and the Bronx he got a surprise: a lot of New York residents thought Apollo 11 was a waste of money that would be better spent winning the war on poverty. There were many Nancy Cronkites in America who saw the Apollo program as a bad use of time and money for environmental reasons. “Walter had so bought into space,” Plante recalled, “that any criticism of the moon launch in 1969 was anathema to him. But he let it air.” What differentiated Cronkite from Armstrong was the effusiveness with which he spoke about the Moon. To Armstrong—the Korean War fighter pilot of seventy-eight missions—the lunar walk was an assignment. Armstrong was repulsed by the efforts of journalists who insisted that fame could supersede true accomplishment. While Cronkite had to make Apollo 11 seem romantic for television ratings, Armstrong demurred. When asked decades later in an interview whether he ever looked into space in the summer of 1969 and thought how beautiful the Moon was, a stony-faced Armstrong replied, “No, I never did that.” Although Cronkite stayed his on-stage avuncular self, he didn’t respect critics of Apollo 11. Kurt Vonnegut, riding the wave of publicity generated by the recent publication of Slaughterhouse-Five, appeared on Cronkite’s Apollo 11 broadcast full of scorn toward all things NASA, even calling the astronauts “short-haired, white athletes” infatuated with pressure cookers. Cronkite was “bitter” toward Vonnegut, a friend, for being so cruel to the bravest Americans he knew. When Norman Mailer belittled the Apollo 11 astronauts in his book Of a Fire on the Moon, deriding them with bohemian bravado as “three young executives announcing their corporation’s newest subdivision,” Cronkite cut ties with him for five or six years.

—From Douglas Brinkley’s 2012 biography of Walter Cronkite.

How it’s going: CBS host warns Trump admin plans for moon base could usher in new age of space colonialism.

CBS News host Vladimir Duthiers questioned the Trump administration’s plan to establish a base on the moon and drew parallels to Earth’s history of colonialism. On “CBS Mornings Plus” on Wednesday, Duthiers and co-host Adriana Diaz discussed the White House calling for more human space exploration and administration plans to build a nuclear reactor on the moon to precede an eventual U.S. lunar base with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. Diaz asked if it was “inevitable that we’re going to have to go to the moon and try to colonize the Moon?” Tyson said that the United States is being “reactive” in a race to the moon with China, and stated, to the laughter of the panel, that he does not want to “live on the moon.” But Duthiers questioned if colonizing the moon was a good idea. “We know how the age of colonialism worked on this planet*,” the host said. “Should we be trying to colonize and saying that there’s a keep-out zone that no other countries can participate in having?” Tyson replied by pointing out that it would be difficult to colonize an area that does not have people. “Well, the — the real problem with the colonization history in Western civilization is that there were people already there,” Tyson said. Duthiers and Diaz agreed, and Tyson added that “there are no moon beings that were displaced as far as we know.”

So an American moon base is colonialism. If you’re “hot, fit and tan[,] Get ready for liberals to label you a MAGA fanatic.” Nazis are absolutely everywhere, including a prominent young blue jeans pitchwoman. Luigi Mangione is a superstar.

Do the left not get how unmoored they’ve become in recent years? Speaking of which: What Happened In 2013-2014 That Caused Democrat Pride In America To Fall Off A Cliff? “The formation of Black Lives Matter as an organized movement led to over a decade of non-stop virtue-signaling activism deriding the U.S. as systemically racist and worthy of deconstruction. It all culminated in the post-George Floyd riots and ‘anti-racism’ activism whose bubble finally appears to have burst. But not before severe damage was done to the nation, particularly Democrat pride in being American.”

* Indeed we do; as Mark Steyn once wrote, “I Was Colonial When Colonial Wasn’t Cool.”