OLD AND BUSTED: Birchers See Communists Everywhere.

The New Hotness? Democrats See Nazis Everywhere.

Let me ask you a question: if Pravda Media reporters challenged Democrats every time they compared Republicans to Nazis, how long before the Democrats tried a less insane tactic? My prediction is that it would happen quickly. As annoying as it is to be compared to Nazis, it’s not hard to see why Democrats keep doing it. The media encourages them to.

Texas State Democrat Rep. Jolanda Jones just compared her Texas redistricting to the Holocaust and the murder of 6 million Jews, and Don Lemon agreed. I'm exhausted with these people trivializing 6 million murders. This is abhorrent. pic.twitter.com/jIUCeMNLiy — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 5, 2025

Any time a Republican makes an accusation, fair or not, about the crazy ideological positions of Democrats, the “journalists” jump in to defend the Democrats. When Democrats screw up, the Republicans are “pouncing” and “seizing.” PolitiFact will write a long and detailed explanation defending Zohran Mamdani against charges that he is a communist, despite the fact that he quotes Marx on X, wants to “seize the means of production,” and eliminate private property. Yet if Mamdani or any Democrat accuses a Republican of being a Nazi, they nod along sagely, talking about threats to democracy. All this looks absurd to us, and we take comfort in the fact that “nobody takes the Pravda Media seriously anymore.”

Related: The Left Who Cried ‘Nazi!’

The Left has called the Right — from Rush Limbaugh to Ronald Reagan to George W. Bush to Donald Trump — some form of Nazi for as long as I’ve been alive. Now, when that accusation is hurled at us, we shrug. For years, we did that. We said we weren’t Nazis, and the comparison was insulting to actual victims of Nazi atrocities. But that wasn’t enough for the Left. They continued to insist we were Nazis because they said so. A denial, to the Left, was somehow ‘proof’ we were really Nazis. They wanted us to be Nazis, regardless of what we said and did. No denial was going to change their minds. These people have turned a harmless ad for blue jeans into a two-week meltdown over ‘Nazi dog whistles’ because Sydney Sweeney is attractive and White. So people just … gave up on caring. They gave up on engaging. Just like we did with the other pejoratives the Left’s hurled at us over the year.

“PJ” in the above tweet apparently sees Nazis everywhere, so it would be worth asking him to define his terms. The abbreviation means something, it stands for National Socialist German Workers’ Party, which had an extremely well-defined set of policies and even more well-defined actual history. Thus making it an awfully strange pejorative to attach to the half of this country that broadly speaking wishes to shrink government so that it would leave people alone.

Every Republican presidential candidate over the last 75 years has been called a Nazi by his opponents, whether that opponent is a Democratic politician or a Democratic Party operative with a byline. But that formula was completely broken last year by the Harris campaign, which actively sought the endorsements of the two politicians most smeared with the N-word at the start of the century, even as it was declaring Trump, actively campaigning to reduce the size of government, as plotting the fourth or fifth or sixth Reich.

Francis Fukuyama was off by a few decades; the “End of History” didn’t occur in 1991, for the left, it occurred in 1945, which is why they can’t move beyond seeing their small government-oriented fellow citizens as being crypto-National Socialists.