THEY CAN SAY WHAT THEY WANT, THEIR WORDS DON’T MATTER ANYMORE:

The people who spent 8 years trying to imprison Trump as their main political strategy — first as part of Russiagate, then with 4 bullshit prosecutions in 2023 — are now denouncing investigations of Obama officials as "MAGA retribution" and "arrests of political enemies." https://t.co/jJXF0YHUYf

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 6, 2025