HOW BIDEN CAUSED TEXAS REDISTRICTING CRISIS: Unless you are unfortunately plagued with an addiction for reading federal court cases prompted by redistricting issues, odds are you don’t know that it was the Biden Justice Department that set in motion the process now unfolding in Texas (and Illinois!).

You won’t get this from the New York Times or the Washington Post, but you will from The Washington Stand where this morning Senior Writer Joshua Arnold posts the definitive explanation for how this whole thing was set in motion long before Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office.