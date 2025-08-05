IT’S ALL THEY HAVE: Matt Vespa: Democrats’ Sudden Freakout Over Gerrymandering Is Starting to Make Sense. “The problem for Democrats is that there aren’t enough states to gerrymander. They’re tapped out, with deportations increasing, and blue states poised to lose electoral votes due to declining populations, the lifeblood of the Democratic Party is being drained, and they don’t know what to do. It’s what happens when you think demography is destiny. It’s not. The five new districts the GOP would supposedly claim with Texas’ new map are majority Hispanic.”