THREAD:

Trump Made a Series of Stunning Announcements

At a White House press briefing, Trump & Pam Bondi revealed major announcements and hinted at what’s coming next to American.

And trust me… it only gets crazier as you read on.

Here’s everything you should know:

A thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Qlac6gJXbU

— Nas (@Nas_tech_AI) August 5, 2025