SMART:
I suppose if I had to hide behind a governor, Gov. Pritzker would be my top choice too.
— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 5, 2025
Kinda like this:
SMART:
I suppose if I had to hide behind a governor, Gov. Pritzker would be my top choice too.
— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 5, 2025
Kinda like this:
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.