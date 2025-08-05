A MAN DETERMINED TO COMMIT MURDER WILL FIND A WAY: The Notorious School Shooting That No Assault Weapon Ban Would Have Stopped.
At the bottom of all these bans, you’ll find Great Britain, desperately trying to ban sharp screwdrivers.
