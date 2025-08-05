SURE, WITH SOME QUIBBLES: Tax the Hollywood Hypocrites. Virtue signalling commies should get a taste of their medicine.

The quibbles being: cut small writers/businessmen some slack. Most of the pulp writers plain forgot to renew copyrights, because they were writing 10 books a year, raising families and trying to make the rent. A lot of us live like that. Don’t hit us because you want to hit Hollywood. (Colorado has tax code thing to “catch” doctors and lawyers that unfortunately means taxing all self employed hard.)

Second: while my kids can make their own money, and don’t get me started on my putative, hypothetical grandkids, (trust funds destroy people. Not that I make money worthy of that, anyway) let me say that yeah, I could be gone tomorrow, but given family longevity 40 years isn’t out of the question. I know all writers slow with age. I’d just hate to hit 80 or 90 and not be entitled to anything from the long tail, because the copyright has expired.