SPEAK UP. SOME ARE: I Love Israel: Talks of possible Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to boost Israeli investments into the Philippines.
After October 7 to stand with Israel is to stand with civilization.
SPEAK UP. SOME ARE: I Love Israel: Talks of possible Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to boost Israeli investments into the Philippines.
After October 7 to stand with Israel is to stand with civilization.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.