OUT: PUTIN RATTLES NUCLEAR SABER. IN: ‘There Can Be No Winner In A Nuclear War’: Russia Responds After Trump Dispatches Submarines: “… we believe everyone should be very careful about nuclear rhetoric.”

Underrated story. This is what the reestablishment of deterrence gets you – respect, and hopefully, the avoidance of future hostilities. Waiting for the reply guy section to weigh in on how “si vis pacem, para bellum” is actually NeOcOn https://t.co/lPhfvPjoYL

— Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) August 4, 2025