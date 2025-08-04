SCHUMER, JEFFRIES, BIPARTISANSHIP AND THE BIG MEDICAID LIE: The two top Democratic congressional leaders today challenged their GOP counterparts to a bipartisan Big Four meeting about the forthcoming budget showdown in September.

They also threw in a big, heaping helping of the long-running Democratic standard claim that anything Republicans propose for Medicaid will deprive millions of Americans of their healthcare coverage. The Washington Stand has the counter-facts that make clear who’s talking truth and who isn’t.