FREDDIE DE BOER RAINS ON THE AI PARADE: “I will not relent: this period of AI hype is built on twin pillars, one, a broad and deep contemporary dissatisfaction with modern life, and two, the natural human tendency to assume that we live in the most important time possible because we are in it. . . . Spare me. Every decade some pundit declares a synthetic apocalypse or utopia. Calling AI epoch‑making feels like marketing copy for venture capitalists crowing about ‘disruption.'”