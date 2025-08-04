NOT GOING ALONG WITH ANY STUNTS: Greg Abbott Drops Bombshell on TX Dems Who Fled State: Return Today or Be Removed, Face Felony Charges. “Abbott, in his statement, cites a 2021 Attorney General opinion (KP-0382) that could let him petition a court to declare their seats vacant. On top of that, he’s dangling the sword of felony charges, alleging their fundraising to cover $500-a-day fines might violate bribery laws. . . . His statement outlines the legal consequences that House Democrat members face for breaking quorum, including the potential loss of their seats and felony violations. Abbott further explains, as RedState’s Bonchie reported Sunday evening, that the Texas state constitution allows for such actions – including tracking down and arresting House members – to combat their politically motivated stunt.”

Pretty much every legislature has rules that allow absent members to be forcefully retrieved to make a quorum. In Tennessee, Democrats opposed to the ratification of the 14th Amendment were famously chased down across the state by the Sergeant At Arms and deputized Pinkertons, until a quorum was obtaine.