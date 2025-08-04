WHEN RACIAL DISCRIMINATION IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY, OTHER PRIORITIES WILL SUFFER:

Seems like a real problem. What’s weird is why UCLA would rather this happen than to obey civil rights laws. https://t.co/N41p7vovIZ

There's been some griping here on X recently about Terrence Tao losing his research grant. And yes, I think this is a shame – I have enormous respect for the man.

But. If you stand idly by as an academic while your university engages in illegal and immoral racial…

— Eric S. Raymond (@esrtweet) August 3, 2025