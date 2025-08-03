CONGRATULATIONS, BUT SUBORBITAL FLIGHTS AREN’T MUCH OF AN ACHIEVEMENT IN 2025: Blue Origin successfully completes another human flight.
10 or 15 years ago this would have been a big deal. I’d like to see Blue Origin going gangbusters, but . . .
