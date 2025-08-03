THEY WANT YOU POOR AND WEAK:
And this is why Democrats do not want men eating meat and lifting weights
It makes challenge corrupt government https://t.co/hpuyw6hRsa
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 3, 2025
THEY WANT YOU POOR AND WEAK:
And this is why Democrats do not want men eating meat and lifting weights
It makes challenge corrupt government https://t.co/hpuyw6hRsa
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 3, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.