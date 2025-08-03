TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYSTEM IS POISONING THE SYSTEM: Senate Democrats are opposing every Trump nominee requiring confirmation simply because Trump nominated them, therefore they must be evil, incompetent or both. The first-order effects of this strategy are terrible, but check out the second and third order results in my latest Substack column.
