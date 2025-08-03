THIS CHART KILLS THE MEDICAID LIE: The one, that is, about how Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB) includes massive cuts in Medicaid will result in thousands of deaths across America. The chart is the work of the guys at Issues & Insights who also include a small compilation of major media repeating the lie.

If the Multiverse Theory is correct, there must be a universe somewhere in which every journalist who reports the Medicaid lie as fact is confronted with this chart, then made to write in long-hand 500 times every day for all eternity “I will never again lie in my reporting to my readers.”

OK, 500 times a day every day might be a tad excessive, so how about 500 times every other day for eternity?