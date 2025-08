NO JEWS, NO NEWS:

On this day, 11 years ago, the Yezidi Genocide began.

Men were massacred, women and young girls sold into sex slavery. Their people nearly wiped out at the hands of ISIS.

There were no weekly mass protests in any Western country.

