THE COMING PREFERENCE CASCADE:

Anti immigration protests in Britain threaten the state because they are an explicit rejection of the universalist ideology of the elite. Once we recognise an Eritrean cannot be an Englishman (nor a man a woman) the creed of the regime collapses. It will be like glasnost and… https://t.co/HbjP9XxjgG

— Douglas Carswell🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@DouglasCarswell) August 2, 2025