MARRIAGE JUST A PIECE OF PAPER: In a culture fleeing at warp speed away from individual responsibility, marriage between a man and a woman for life becomes a memory. But, as the latest of Colson Center’s “What Would You Say?” videos on HillFaith points out, there’s far more to traditional marriage than its critics conceive.

And when you finish that brief video, check out the massive majorities among Republican aides working on Capitol Hill when asked by CNCT Capitol Pulse whether they think those ubiquitous District of Columbia speed cameras ought to be abolished. Can’t happen too soon, says this unreformed Formula Ford racer.