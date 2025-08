WHAT’S MORE, THEY’VE ALWAYS KNOWN IT:

It's worth spelling out why they act like this.

Britain's establishment is aware that the migration policies it imposed have been an economic and social disaster. It also knows that it would be completely delegitimising to admit this. https://t.co/g35HDy4s65

— Sam Ashworth-Hayes (@SAshworthHayes) August 3, 2025