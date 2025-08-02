TO BE FAIR, THAT’S NOT HARD:
The Arab League now officially has a more sensible position toward the Israel-Hamas conflict than about half of the Democrats in Congress. pic.twitter.com/hsYOF70ble
— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) August 2, 2025
