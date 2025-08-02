WELL SAID:
That’s a totally unexpected response by a guy they tried to frame and put in prison for the rest of his life, then tried to kill. https://t.co/g362HAbBug
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 2, 2025
WELL SAID:
That’s a totally unexpected response by a guy they tried to frame and put in prison for the rest of his life, then tried to kill. https://t.co/g362HAbBug
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 2, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.