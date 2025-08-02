ANOTHER ONCE-TRUSTED INSTITUTION THAT IS NO LONGER TRUSTED:
The census is a taxpayer funded scam. https://t.co/pDJx1vuQKc
— Tim Burchett (@timburchett) August 2, 2025
ANOTHER ONCE-TRUSTED INSTITUTION THAT IS NO LONGER TRUSTED:
The census is a taxpayer funded scam. https://t.co/pDJx1vuQKc
— Tim Burchett (@timburchett) August 2, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.