REPORT: Joe Biden Has Dirt on Kamala Harris and Is Prepared to Use It.

During Friday’s edition of his “Morning Meeting” newsletter on his 2WAY platform, [Mark] Halperin dropped a not-so-subtle warning: if Harris ever turns on Biden, the former autopen president’s handlers are ready to unleash a barrage of “embarrassing” information to put her in her place. “I’m going to break a little news here, okay? We talk all the time about what did Kamala Harris know and when did she know it about his cognitive decline… if the Biden people decide that Kamala Harris is coming after Joe Biden, wait till you hear the Palinesque stories about how much they tried to help her be prepared to be vice president and be in a position to run and how much they decided: not happening,” Halperin explained. “And if the Biden people feel threatened, you will hear stories about Kamala Harris as vice president that will not make her look good. Okay? So there’s a closeness to the couples — it’s not like they’re at war currently — but I’m telling you, if Joe Biden feels threatened, if his people feel threatened by her, this is going to escalate in a big way,” he added.

The New York Post has the headline: Biden allies will unload ‘Palinesque’ stories about Kamala Harris’ failings if ex-veep discusses his cognitive decline: report.

Halperin argued that Harris would have a “hard time defending against the stories if that dam bursts.” Journalists Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper detail some of the frustrations Biden loyalists had with the VP in their recent book, “Original Sin.” In the book, Harris was described as a “regular headache” for the White House, according to Biden people. “She often shied away from politically tough assignments when Biden had accepted such assignments as vice president,” the authors write. “She even turned down seemingly simple asks, such as headlining DC’s Gridiron Club dinner.“ “Many on the Biden team felt that Harris didn’t put in the work and was also just not a very nice person,” according to the book. “Several quietly expressed buyer’s remorse: They should have picked [Michigan Gov. Gretchen] Whitmer” as Biden’s running mate in 2020.

Just by uttering the P-word, the Biden Politburo reduces the odds of Harris getting far in the 2028 election cycle. And that’s on top of her getting trapped by Colbert on the question who is leading the Democrat Party. Add that to New York magazine saying, “Kamala Harris Won’t Run in 2026. She Should Skip 2028, Too,” and it’s clear that the left wants to put Harris in the rearview mirror as quickly and thoroughly as possible.