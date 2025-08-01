ED MORRISSEY: Harris to Colbert: Trump Broke Me.

If anyone has reason for gratitude toward “the system,” it’s Harris. She is and has always been an intellectual lightweight who counted on “the system” to keep her in office. It was the Democrat establishment that ensured she kept winning elections in California despite her demonstrable lack of talent for campaigning or even for normal conversation. It was “the system,” among Democrats, that carried her to the US Senate, where she could have spent several successful decades safely ensconced in the system’s Club of Clubs, cosseted forever by California Democrats as the incumbent. Instead, Harris got bored with the lifetime sinecure less than halfway through her first term, choosing to run for president in 2019. She then jumped at the chance to play second banana to the man she accused of being racist in the primary when her bid flopped, in a process where “the system” ensured nearly no other competition except Karen Bass and maybe Val Demings. (Biden pledged to pick a black woman as his running mate, you will recall.) Harris proved herself so inept at the VP role that the White House sidelined her within the first five months of the Biden Regency.

Read the whole thing. As Ed writes, “That’s not to say this clip doesn’t feature the broken, however. Both Harris and Colbert are broken. Donald Trump broke them both. And they resent the hell out of it.”

And Colbert, at least according to New York Post, got the better of the exchange with the would-be president: Stephen Colbert needles Kamala Harris after she fails to answer simple question.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was unable to say who the current leader of the Democratic Party was in an interview with Stephen Colbert — leaving even the lefty talk show host exasperated. “The Late Show” host asked Harris — who announced this week she would not be running for governor of California next year — to identify who she believes is in the driver’s seat for her party. But Harris balked at the simple question and refused to name a single Democrat. “There are lots of leaders,” she said. Colbert, who wasn’t satisfied with the answer, pressed her, asserting there’s “generally a leader” of the party and asking again if any names came to mind. Harris wouldn’t budge. “I think there are a lot — I’m not going to go through names because then I’m going to leave somebody out and then I’m going to hear about it,” she said.

She doesn’t have the chutzpah to identify herself as leading the party, and she’s so toxic as a brand, she can’t name someone else, lest he or she be tainted by being associated with her: Not Me! Book-Peddling Kamala Harris Tells Stephen Colbert Who’s Leading the Democrat Party (Watch).

COLBERT: “Who is leading the Democratic Party?”

KAMALA: “There are a lot of leaders.” Translation: There is no clear leader. And if she is to nominate a leader by endorsing them with her opinion, she will be eaten alive by her party. She is captured.

pic.twitter.com/PgSw0hF6t2 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) August 1, 2025

In February of last year, after her heavily edited interview with 60 Minutes, I wrote, “Kamala flubbed the ‘why do you want to be president’ layup question even worse than Ted Kennedy in 1980.” A year and a half later, again on friendly turf with a CBS interviewer, she still can’t make the sale.