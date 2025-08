OBVIOUS, BASIC STUFF WORKS:

Amazing chart, Venezuela used to be wealthier than Poland. Poland introduced capitalism & free market principles, Venezuela followed socialism.

Capitalism makes people wealthier, socialism always ends in bitter poverty and misery. Why are young people so fascinated by socialism? pic.twitter.com/2V5MpvDrSv

