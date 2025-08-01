A REMINDER THAT WE DODGED A BULLET: “Last night Joe Biden spoke before an event sponsored by a black lawyers’ association in Chicago. You can see him in the clip below. In terms of content, it was typical Biden: hateful and fact-free. Just one anti-Trump smear after another, “without evidence” as the papers like to say. But content aside, he was hardly able to read the teleprompter. He is feeble and barely functional. If he had been re-elected in 2024, he would now be just six months into a four-year term that he couldn’t possibly complete.”

Honestly, he didn’t really complete his actual term. The Autopen did that for him.