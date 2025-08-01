OUT: TRUST THE EXPERTS. IN: “Bioethicists Want to Infect People With Disease That Makes You Allergic to Meat.”

Speaking of experts:

Lol, this fucking idiot might singlehandedly kill the entire organ donor system due to the number of people removing it from their driver's license after reading his article. https://t.co/gjuVNrUDzM

My dad died age 41 waiting for a heart donor. I checked the donor box when I first got my license a few years later, have checked it again at every renewal, and spent almost 40 years urging everyone to do the same.

Nah, no more. https://t.co/GnZ57PhxIi

