A LOT OF THINGS THEY TELL YOU AREN’T TRUE:
I was told 6 months ago that Americans losing jobs and the foreign-born gaining jobs was an irreversible demographic fact.
Turns out you just needed a new president and a new immigration policy. https://t.co/i6R4tLgusi
— JD Vance (@JDVance) August 1, 2025
Conservatives should not forget that there has been virtually no blowback to defunding NPR. In the past, the Left would claim that Republicans wanted to execute Big Bird, and Republicans would dutifully back down. Not anymore. Simple principle: stop sending cash to your enemies.
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 1, 2025