FED-FUNDED RAIL PROJECTS ARE $23 BILLION OVER BUDGET: No surprise that California’s High-Speed Rail Project tops the list here, but there are a bunch more identified by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). One of them is 19 years behind schedule (Yes, you read that right!). No wonder Ernst titled her report “Off the Rails.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.