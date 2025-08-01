August 1, 2025

FED-FUNDED RAIL PROJECTS ARE $23 BILLION OVER BUDGET: No surprise that California’s High-Speed Rail Project tops the list here, but there are a bunch more identified by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). One of them is 19 years behind schedule (Yes, you read that right!). No wonder Ernst titled her report “Off the Rails.”

Posted at 12:19 pm by Mark Tapscott