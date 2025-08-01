HEH: JD Vance Urges Democrats Angry Over Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ads to Keep It Up: ‘Continue to Tell Everybody’ Who Thinks She Is Attractive That They’re ‘a Nazi.’

Vice President JD Vance gleefully weighed in on the controversy over Sydney Sweeney’s ad for American Eagle jeans — encouraging liberals to keep the outrage coming.

“My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi,” Vance said jokingly on Friday’s episode of the conservative “Ruthless” podcast. “That appears to be their actual strategy.”

Vance, mining the political vein of the latest culture-war clash, continued, “I mean, it actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though, which is that you have, like, a normal all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad, right? They’re trying to sell, you know, sell jeans to kids in America and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it’s like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?”