CONFIRMED: CBS LIED to Voters About No ‘Deceitful’ Editing for Kamala.

After being compelled by the Federal Communications Commission to turn over the unedited transcript and video of their infamous interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris for 60 Minutes, the FCC released it to the public.

After reviewing the video (clip from the raw video below), NewsBusters can confirm that what appeared on 60 Minutes was highly edited. Not only did they edit what appeared on 60 Minutes, they also edited what appeared on Face the Nation, including cutting out a hard hitting question that called out the Biden-Harris administration for looking weak on the world stage.

Below is the transcript of the exchange in question between CBS’s Bill Whitaker and Harris. Note that in Harris’s answer for 60 Minutes, they pulled out a fragment of one sentence of a much, much larger answer which appeared on Face the Nation (FTN):