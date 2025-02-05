CONFIRMED: CBS LIED to Voters About No ‘Deceitful’ Editing for Kamala.
After being compelled by the Federal Communications Commission to turn over the unedited transcript and video of their infamous interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris for 60 Minutes, the FCC released it to the public.
After reviewing the video (clip from the raw video below), NewsBusters can confirm that what appeared on 60 Minutes was highly edited. Not only did they edit what appeared on 60 Minutes, they also edited what appeared on Face the Nation, including cutting out a hard hitting question that called out the Biden-Harris administration for looking weak on the world stage.
Below is the transcript of the exchange in question between CBS’s Bill Whitaker and Harris. Note that in Harris’s answer for 60 Minutes, they pulled out a fragment of one sentence of a much, much larger answer which appeared on Face the Nation (FTN):
[BOTH 60 MINUTES AND FTN] BILL WHITAKER: We supply Israel with billions of dollars in military aid, and yet, Prime Minister Netanyahu seems to be charting his own course. The Biden administration The Biden Harris administration has pressed him to agree to a ceasefire. He’s resisted. You urged him not to go into Lebanon. He went in anyway. He has promised to make Iran pay for the missile attack, and that has the potential of expanding the war. Does the US have no sway over Prime Minister Netanyahu?
[ONLY ON FTN] KAMALA HARRIS: Well, let’s start with this, um, on this subject. The aid that we have given Israel allowed Israel to defend itself against 200 ballistic missiles. That were just meant to attack the Israelis and the people of Israel. And I think that is the most recent example of why what we do to assist in their defense around military aid is important. And when we think about the threat that Hamas, Hezbollah presents, Iran, um, I think that it is without any question our imperative to do what we can to allow Israel to defend itself against those kinds of attacks. Now
[60 MINUTES ANSWER STARTS HERE] HARRIS: the work that we do diplomatically with the leadership of Israel is an ongoing pursuit around making clear our principles
[ONLY ON FTN] HARRIS: which include the need for humanitarian aid, the need for. This war to end the need for a deal to be done which would release the hostages and and and create a ceasefire and we’re not gonna stop in terms of putting that pressure on Israel and and in the region including with other leaders in the region including Arab leaders.
It’s also worth noting that Harris’s first sentence in her answer didn’t make it into either airing of the interview.
The things you learn from CBS — I had no idea that Harris was the first Vulcan-American woman running for the White House:
At very end of unedited @60Minutes video posted today by CBS, @BillWhitakerCBS called Harris’ economic policy proposals “logical.” When cameraman asked to get an over the shoulder shot of Whitaker: “Well we were talking about how you’re gonna pay for it and I mean I truly do mean… pic.twitter.com/Nj3eRf0mMk
