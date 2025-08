THEY’RE TERRIFIED OF A PREFERENCE CASCADE, BUT THIS WILL MAKE IT WORSE SINCE IT MAKES IT OBVIOUS THEY’RE HIDING STUFF:

The managerial elite lost control of the narrative and every government is coming to the same conclusion simultaneously because it’s their only hope https://t.co/CzNvFtTg0k — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) August 1, 2025